You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Thursday August 6, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Thursday August 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GHIOTTO, Ann Celeste, 44, Decatur, died Thursday (July 30, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

RECTOR, James L. "Jim," 87, Pflugerville, Texas, formerly of Decatur, died Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

WATKINS, Sylvia, 65, Decatur, died Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

To plant a tree in memory of died Thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News