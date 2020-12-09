 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Dec. 10, 2020
ALLEY, Joseph, 80, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

HENINGTON, Bobby Joe, 63, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 8, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

