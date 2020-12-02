 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Dec. 3, 2020
FITZPATRICK, Alice Faye, 70, Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

HARRIS, Jeffry B., 51, Denver, Colo., formerly of Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

JONES, Robert Anthony, 65, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

MORLAN, Richard Wayne Sr., 66, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 30, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

RAMSEY, Pam S., 73, Pana, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Moran &Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

SMITH, John Andrew, 70, of Forsyth, Monday (Nov. 30, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

TAYLOR, Celestine, 66, Decatur died Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020).  Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

WALDEN, Charlene Ann, 81, Clinton, died Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

