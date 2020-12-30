 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAUM, Barbara A., 79, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 29, 2020), Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

BENNETT, Elizabeth Ann “Ann”, 71, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 29, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

GENTRY, Shirley A., 79, Monticello, formerly of Bement, died Wednesday (Dec 30, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

SCRIBNER, Stephen P., 74, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 27, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News