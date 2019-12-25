Funerals pending for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
0 entries

Funerals pending for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COOK, Donald Lee, 86, Argenta, died Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

MOFFETT, Vivian L., 88, Gays, died Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

O'BRIEN, David Eugene, 81, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

RANDOLPH, Patricia, 87, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SHEPHERD, Ted, 93, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 23, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

UTTERBACK, Georgegina, 75, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 23, 2019). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News