Funerals pending for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

HINES, Lee, 70, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

MARETTI, Michael P., 68, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

McCLENDEN, Miriam J., 82, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

McCOSKEY, Sally Ann, 67, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

REISS, Edward Albert, 77, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SEITZ, Dallas L., 82, Moweaqua, died Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. 

SHOBE, Katherine Irene, 91, Casey, died Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019). Markwell Funeral Home, Casey. 

TICKNOR, Robert L., 70, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

