Funerals pending for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
JOURDAN, Samuel L., 65, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019). Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

LETTS, Evelyn, 95, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

