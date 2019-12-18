Funerals pending for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
0 entries

Funerals pending for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEWMAN, blake, 25, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Clinton, died Monday (Dec. 16, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

RANDALL, John, 64, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WILLIAMSON, Cheryl A., 61, Findlay, died Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News