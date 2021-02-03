 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Feb. 4, 2021
Funerals pending for Thursday Feb. 4, 2021

BRIDGE, Mark, 64, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 3, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

HESS, Leon, 65, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 1, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

SAGER, Tom, 87, Shelbyville, formerly of Herrick, died Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021). Wallace-Carroll Funeral Home.

SINGLETON, Bobbie, 76, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 1, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

TABBERT, Darrell E., 79, Windsor, died Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

