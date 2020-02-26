Funerals Pending for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
BEALS, Ralph K., 88, Stewardson, died Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

CORNELL, James O. "Jim," 81, Decatur, died Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KELLER, Kerry L., 58, Beecher City, died Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

KING, William M., 89, Ladson, SC, died Tuesday (Feb. 25, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

TAYLOR, Daveanna, 69, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 24, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

