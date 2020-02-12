Funerals pending for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
BOYCE, Margaret Ann, 75, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 10, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

HARTING, James C., 91, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 10, 2020). Staab Funeral Home, Springfield. 

JEFFRO, Thomas, 79, Decatur, died Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

LEE, George, 73, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

MARTIN, Wanda, 67, Forsyth, died Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

RYAN, Virginia M., 90, Decatur, died Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

