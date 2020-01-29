Funerals pending for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

BUTZAK, Paul, 70, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

CRAMER, Patricia, 84, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HUNT, Natica Paulina, 94, Arcola, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020). Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola.

TURNER, Michael, 72, Atwood, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

WHITACRE, Harold, 56, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

