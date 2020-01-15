Funerals pending for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

BURGER, Kristopher S., 34, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HUNTER, Patricia, 90, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

PETERSON, Rhea, 90 Clinton, died Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

