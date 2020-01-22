Funerals pending for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

BERGER, Ronald A., 60, Lincoln, died Monday (Jan. 20, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

SHALLENBERGER, Patricia A., 87, Mission, Texas, formerly of Shelbyville, died Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

