Funerals pending for Thursday July 23, 20202

BOLINGER, Winona S. “Nonie,” 89, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (July 21, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

DODSON, Sandra L., 65, Blue Mound, died Tuesday (July 21, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

HARVEY, Beverly Ann, 73, Springfield, died Saturday (July 18, 2020). Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, Springfield.

