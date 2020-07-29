Funerals pending for Thursday July 30, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Thursday July 30, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SMITH, Marcia Sue, 65, Strasburg, died Tuesday (July 28, 2020). Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News