Funerals pending for Thursday July 9, 2020

MARS, David L. “Dave,” 70, Mattoon, formerly of Shelbyville,  died Wednesday (July 8, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SIMS, Marcia, 89, Assumption, died Wednesday (July 8, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

