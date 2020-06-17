Funerals pending for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, June 18, 2020

ANDREWSON, Bonny E., 96, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 17, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MINER, Gloria A., 89, Findlay, died Tuesday (June 16, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay.

THOMAS, Eddie Lee Jr., 28, Decatur, died Monday (June 15, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

