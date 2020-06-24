Funerals pending for Thursday, June 25, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, June 25, 2020

GORDON, Gertrude N. “Trudy,” 100, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 24, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

HOFFMAN, Elisa Rose, 61, Clinton, formerly of Manito, died Tuesday (June 23, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

PENHALLEGON, William E. “Bill,” 74, Decatur, died Monday (June 22, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

