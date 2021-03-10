 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Thursday, March 11, 2021
0 entries

Funerals pending for Thursday, March 11, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHENOWETH, Richard “Dick,” 81, LaPlace, died Monday (March 8, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo.

NANNA, Pamela S., 70, Decatur, died Wednesday (March 10, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

SHEEHY, Gerald John, Jr., Decatur, 81, died Tuesday (March 9, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News