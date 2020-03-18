Funerals pending for Thursday, March 19, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, March 19, 2020

FARMER, Makeiba D., Decatur, died Sunday (March 15, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

GRIFFIN, Patrick, 70, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 17, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

SPRAGUE, Ruth E., 105, Clinton, died Tuesday (March 17, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

