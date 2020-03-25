Funerals pending for Thursday, March 26, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, March 26, 2020

CURRIE, Eddie Lee, 81, Decatur, died Friday (March 20, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

LUDLUM, Delores J., 90, Atlanta, died Wednesday (March 25, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. 

