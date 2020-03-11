Funerals pending for Thursday, March 12, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday, March 12, 2020

DOWNS, Marilyn, 68, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 10, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

JACOBS, Jessie, 94, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 10, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

