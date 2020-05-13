Funerals pending for Thursday, May 14, 2020
LIGGETT, Gary, 59, Decatur, died Tuesday (May 12, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

METZGER, Donald, 95, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 13, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

MONNEY, Brandon Tyler, 25, Oreana, died Tuesday (May 12, 2020). Turner-Eighner Funeral Home, Somonauk.

