Funerals Pending for Thursday, May 21, 2020

DAVIS, Kathryn, 95, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 20, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SANDERLIN, Dawn E., 50, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 20, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WIOTT, Cynthia Lynn, 70, Decatur, died Tuesday (May 19, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

