Funerals pending for Thursday Nov. 12, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday Nov. 12, 2020

GENTRY, Donna Marie, 78, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

GIRARD, Gary L., 73, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 9, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

LUCAS, Edward, 80, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MAYNARD, David E., Sr., 67, Niantic, died Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

