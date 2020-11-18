 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Nov. 19, 2020
Funerals pending for Thursday Nov. 19, 2020

OHNESORGE, Betty Lou, 85, Stewardson, died Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

PERRY, Michael Manford, 67, Champaign, died Friday (Nov. 13, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement.

TUGGLE, Stanley Lee, 83, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WEISS, Robert D. "Bob" Jr., 64, Niantic, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

 

