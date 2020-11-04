 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Thursday Nov. 5, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Thursday Nov. 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BIRD, Carl L., 76, Warrensburg, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

KATER, Danielle Christina, 30, Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

QUEEN, James T., 80, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

SHAFFER, Loren, 82, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

WILLIAMS, Reggie Neal, 70, Tower Hill, died 12:40 p.m. Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News