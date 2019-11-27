Funerals Pending for Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENNETT, Gitana S., 95, Atlanta, died Monday (Nov. 25, 2019). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home.

CALLAWAY, Debra K., 60, Waynesville, died Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

WALKER, Wanda E., 90, Ramsey, died Monday (Nov. 25, 2019). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News