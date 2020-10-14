 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Oct. 15, 2020
BOND, Suella, 70, died Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020). Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Decatur.

BRADFORD, Byron L., 81, Hindsboro, died Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020). Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola.

CRABTREE, Lexie L., 78, Vandalia, formerly of Ramsey, died Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey.

CARBONNEAU, Fred. L. Sr., 84, Decatur, died Monday (Oct. 12, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care.

HOFFMAN, Larry E., 79, Centralia, formerly of Ramsey, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Miller Funeral Home.

JARRETT, Adgrine, died Friday (Oct. 9, 2020). Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Decatur.

