 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Thursday Oct. 29, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Thursday Oct. 29, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKS, Danny W., 71, Atlanta, died Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

DORR, Paul B., 54, Owaneco, died Monday (Oct. 26, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

FONVILLE, Shirley Ann, 85, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

MALONE, Randal Leon, 89, Charleston, died Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

MORRELL, Michael R., 62, of Decatur, died Tuesday, (Oct. 27, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur.

TYUS, Lorenzo, 58, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020 at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News