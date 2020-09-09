 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Sept. 10, 2020
ANDERSON, Eunice, 83, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

BRADY, Louis, 70, Decatur, died Sept. 1, 2020. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

DENNIS, Ray V., 92, Pana, died Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

DURBIN, Josephine, 61, Bement, died Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

HESS, Madeline "Penny," 75, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

MATHEWS, Rev. Presse, 77, Decatur, died Monday (Sept. 7, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

