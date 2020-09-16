 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Thursday Sept 17, 2020
CHERNISKY, Mary Ellen, 90, Pana, died Monday (Sept. 14, 2020). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.

JACKSON, Daeven Alexander, 37, Clinton, died Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

REED, Marjorie E., 74, Forsyth, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

STROUD, Clifford E., 86, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

