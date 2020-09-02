 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Thursday Sept. 3, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Thursday Sept. 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CURTIN, Alice Faye (Carpenter), 84, Taylorville, died Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020). McClure Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Taylorville.

HAWKINS, Elmer C., 90, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

MICHELS, James Emery "Jim", 77, Pekin, died Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

QUISENBERRY, Judith L., 62, Atlanta, died Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News