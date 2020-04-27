Funerals pending for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

ARMSTRONG, Max, 79, Shelbyville, died Sunday (April 26, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

GORDILLO, Tennie, 84, Decatur, died Sunday (April 26, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

GREENSLATE, Michelle R., 47, Mackinaw, died Sunday (April 26, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

