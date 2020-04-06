Funerals pending for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

CHILIGRIS, Martha, 91, Decatur, died Monday (April 6, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

