You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELL, Margaret Therese, 89, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

TURNER II, Philip L., 84, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

TURNER, Timothy John, 52, Springfield, died Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Springfield.

WAFFLARD, Barbara E., 84, Bement, died Tuesday (May 5, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

To plant a tree in memory of died Tuesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News