Funerals pending for Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020

BINKLEY, Douglas, 62, Decatur, died on Friday (Aug. 21, 2020). Walker Funeral Home.

CHAPMAN, Richard, 80, Clinton, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

FRANKLIN, Dennis R., 68, Mount Zion, died Monday (Aug. 17, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

LEACH, James "Jim," 93, Maroa, died Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

McHALE-AIRSMAN, Maureen T., Monticello, formerly of Ivesale, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

MEADOWS, Nathaniel, 49, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Walker Funeral Home.

PERKINS, Lillie R., 66, Decatur, died Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020). Walker Funeral Home.

POLK, Willie E., 87, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

ROBINSON, Nola F., 88, Decatur, died Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SHURLOW, Carol, 68, Warrensburg, died Friday (Aug. 21, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

SLOAT, James Timothy “J.T.”, 59, Clinton, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WEIKLE, Darrell F., 87, Maroa, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

