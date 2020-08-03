You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Tuesday August 4, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday August 4, 2020

BELL, Eddie L. Jr., 72, Decatur, died Saturday (August 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

HUNT, Travis Donald, 39, Taylorville, died Saturday (August 1, 2020). McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville.

REYNOLDS, Glenn Edward "Ed", 83, Clinton, died Monday (August 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

TYSON, LC, 67, Decatur, died Sunday (August 2, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

