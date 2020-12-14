 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020
LOVE, Netti Anderson, 94, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 12, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

LYNCH, Rick G., 72, Atlanta, died Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

WHEELER, Robert, 69, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 14, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

