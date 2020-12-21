 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020
BELL, James Richard, 87, Pana, died Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

BLAIR, Lee, 82, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 21, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

FOGERSON, Michael S., 57, died Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement.

MITCHELL, Angela, 92, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 19, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

NELSON, Edmond Ray “Sonny,” 93, Clinton, died Friday (Dec. 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

OLSON, Henry T. , 93, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

PAYNE, Debra J., 64, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

REDMAN, Dennis Gordon, 63, Sullivan, died Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.

RHODES, Jerry R., 76, Pana, died Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville.

SAPPINGTON, Barbara, 86, Decatur, died (Dec. 19, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SHELLEY, Shelley, 84, Latham, died Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

SWOVERLAND, Donna M., 85, Oregon, died Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

TRIMBLE, Vera Alberta, 99, Monticello, died Monday (Dec. 21, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand.

