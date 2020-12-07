 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020

BLACK, Joyce Black, 78, Oreana, died Saturday (December 5, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

BLANCETT, Maxine, 66, Beecher City, died Saturday (December 5, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Beecher City. 

JARRETT, Robert L., 80, Decatur, died Saturday (December 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.

LEWIS, Sue Ellen, 71, Clinton, died Saturday (December 5, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

THORNTON, Mary Ellen, 94, Lincoln, died Friday (December 4, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

