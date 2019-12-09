Funerals pending for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
Funerals pending for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

DUNN, Hollistine Louise, 86, Cerro Gordo, died Monday (Dec. 9, 2019). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Cerro Gordo. 

PLANK, Henry, 93, Arthur, died Monday (Dec. 9, 2019). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. 

TAYLOR, Eddie, 70, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

WADE, William E., 88, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

