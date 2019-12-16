Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MORGAN, Earl Wayne, 56, Columbus, Ind. formerly of Macon County, died Friday (Dec. 13, 2019). Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service, North Vernon, Ind.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News