Funerals pending for Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021
ARGANBRIGHT, Mark W., 68, Effingham, died Friday (Feb. 12, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City. 

BOATMAN, Jaquise Starr, 34, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

BRADFORD, Mary Jean, 77, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

BROWN, Scott, 65, Lincoln, died Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

ERLEBUSH, Martha Jean, 83, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 12, 2021). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur. 

FREY, Beth M., 62, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

HINES, Nathaniel, 82, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

HINTON, Kenneth R., 61, Shelbyville, died Friday (Feb. 12, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

LEWIS, Bonnie Jean, 70, Decatur, died Tuesday (Feb. 9, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

MAXWELL, Jeffrey D., 56, Lincoln, died Saturday (Feb. 13, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

PAINE, John R., 63, Taylorville, died Saturday (Feb. 13, 2021). Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville.

ROACH, Jesse A., 76, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 10, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

RODMAKER, Larry Lee, 80, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SELLERS, Frances Charlotte, 63, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021).  Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SKROBOT, Brian F., 52, Weldon, died Friday (Feb. 12, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SUTTON, John H., 78, Lincoln, died Friday (Feb. 12, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

TAYLOR, Tocora, 42, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

THOMAS, Vivian, 97, Moweaqua, died Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

