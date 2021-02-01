 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Tuesday Feb.2, 2021
DILLEY, Dale Eugene “Gene,” 65, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

JORDAN, Barbara J., 71, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 29, 2021). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

KOEHLER, Margaret M., 92, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 31, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

ODLE, Phillip W., 79, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021) at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. Calvert Funeral Home.

PALLONE, Dominick A., 91, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

RIEDLINGER, Cheryl L., 74, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

TAPIA, Jr., Reynaldo, 77, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 31, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WRIGHT, Lawrence Edward, 68, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 31, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

