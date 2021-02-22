 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRYANT, Juanita R., 59, Lincoln, died Friday (Feb. 19, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DAVIS, Judge John L., 78, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

PIEPER, Glenn H., 87, Strasburg, died Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

ROWE, Marilyn Bernice “Sally”, 88, Argenta, died Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

SOMMER, Martha Nestrick, 92, Vandalia, died Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

TAYLOR, Sarah Alice, 85, Weldon, died Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News