Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
SCHAEFER, Stacy M., 49, Clinton, died Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WALKER, Cedric, 48, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

