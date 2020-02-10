Funerals pending for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Funerals pending for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

ALLEN, Nancy Lee, 89, Mattoon, died Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

