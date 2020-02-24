Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Funerals Pending for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

HEINZ, Alverta "Alberta" May, 90, Mount Zion, died Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

LINDER, Samuel, 69, Stewardson, died Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

WALKER, Cedric Leon, 48, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

WHITE, Vicki ., 46, Beason, died Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atanta.

